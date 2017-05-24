Dayton PD addresses public safety concerns after Manchester attack

By Published:
Armed police gather at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017. Several people have died following reports of an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England, police said. A representative said the singer was not injured. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Monday’s deadly terrorist attack at a concert in Manchester continues to raise questions about public safety.

The Department of Homeland Security has said there’s no information to suggest any U.S. music venues are under threat.

Officials at the Dayton Police Department say their goal is to keep the public safe, and it’s much easier when everyone is involved.

The Manchester attack killed 22 people and injured 56 others.

It happened at an Ariana Grande concert.

Lieutenant James Mullins said of the Dayton Police Department said: “It was a tragedy. It also puts into my mind, running through scenarios of how to prevent that. What steps can we take to make sure everyone stays safe.”

Authorities in England are investigating whether the suspected suicide bomber was part of a larger terrorist network.

ISIS has claimed responsibility but there’s no evidence linking them to it.

Mullins said there’s no reason for anyone here in Dayton to be fearful, but regardless of whether you’re at a concert, a shopping mall, or any venue with large groups of people – be aware.

“If your Spidey sense is tingling, there’s something wrong. If you feel awkward, if it doesn’t feel right, say something. It doesn’t bother us at all if you call us and say, ‘Hey, can you check this out? I don’t think it’s right’.”

Lt Mullins said there’s a lot more people out there than police officers. And the more eyes, the better.

