MCARTHUR, OH (WCMH/WDTN) — The United States Geological Survey reports a 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck just south of McArthur, Ohio around 12:25 p.m. Wednesday.

McArthur is a village in Vinton County. The epicenter of the earthquake was about 59 miles south-southeast of Columbus.

According to Earthquake Tracker, 17 people reported feeling the earthquake.

You can learn more about this earthquake by going to the USGS Event website.