Free movie night with West Carrollton Fire Department June 2

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of West Carrollton said Wednesday Movie Night at Wilson pool has been scheduled.

The first special event of the year at Wilson Pool will be the Movie Night with the West Carrollton Fire Department on Friday, June 2.

The free event will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and will include emergency vehicle displays as well as a chance to spray fire hoses, walk through a fire-safety house, and free snacks.

The gates to the pool will open at 9:00 p.m. for a family-friendly movie, sponsored by the West Carrollton Church of the Nazarene.

Admission is $1 per person, no pool passes are accepted.

Wilson Pool will begin regular season operation at Noon on Saturday, June 3. For more information about hours, weather delays, or swim lessons, call the pool at (937) 859-5334.