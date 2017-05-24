Free movie night with West Carrollton Fire Department June 2

By Published:
West Carrollton Fire Department (WDTN Photo)

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of West Carrollton said Wednesday Movie Night at Wilson pool has been scheduled.

The first special event of the year at Wilson Pool will be the Movie Night with the West Carrollton Fire Department on Friday, June 2.

The free event will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and will include emergency vehicle displays as well as a chance to spray fire hoses, walk through a fire-safety house, and free snacks.

The gates to the pool will open at 9:00 p.m. for a family-friendly movie, sponsored by the West Carrollton Church of the Nazarene.

Admission is $1 per person, no pool passes are accepted.

Wilson Pool will begin regular season operation at Noon on Saturday, June 3. For more information about hours, weather delays, or swim lessons, call the pool at (937) 859-5334.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s