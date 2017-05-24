Garrett not practicing with Browns because of ‘little nick’

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are not taking any chances with Myles Garrett, their No. 1 draft pick and $30 million investment.

Garrett is being kept off the practice field by the team this week because of an unspecified injury. The former Texas A&M star would not disclose his medical issue on Wednesday but said it’s nothing significant.

“They just wanted to be cautious about a little nick,” Garrett said. “But I’ll be back out there next week. I want to be out there. They’re holding me right now. But I’ll be out there full tilt next week.”

Garrett signed a four-year, $30 million contract last week and the Browns aren’t taking any chances with their prized first selection. Coach Hue Jackson indicated Garrett might be dealing with something following last week’s rookie minicamp, but he didn’t reveal Garrett’s problem.

“He’ll be fine,” Jackson said. “Obviously I’m just going to very cautious with guys. Anytime guys have a little soreness, I want to make sure we’re totally healthy. I think when we had the rookie minicamp there was a little soreness. I just wanted to make sure that was out before we stuck him out there again.”

Another first-round pick, defensive back Jabrill Peppers, also sat out, as did veteran wide receiver Kenny Britt. The team gave no specifics about their injuries.

The Browns got a scare during practice when wide receiver Corey Coleman was slow getting up after catching a deep pass from Brock Osweiler. Coleman stayed on the ground for several minutes before being helped up by a trainer. Jackson came over to check on the second-year player before he walked into the team’s facility along with a member of the medical staff.

Coleman did not limp and may have just been shaken up after falling on the ball.

Jackson didn’t seem overly concerned.

“He’s going to be fine,” Jackson said. “He came down I think on the ball a little bit, too, but I think he’ll be OK.”

The Browns are counting on Coleman to have a big season after he missed six games as a rookie with a broken hand. The No. 15 overall pick in 2016, he finished with 33 catches for 413 yards and three touchdowns.