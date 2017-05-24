Graco recalling 25K car seats for possible failure during crash

By Published:
(Photo: Graco.com)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WDTN) — The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said more than 25,000 Graco car seats are being recalled because they may not properly restrain a child during a crash.

Graco Children’s Products Inc. (Graco) is recalling certain Graco My Ride 65 convertible child restraints, models 1871689, 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1877535, 1813015, and 1794334. According to the NHTSA, in a crash, the child seat webbing may not adequately restrain the child.

Graco will notify owners, and dealers will provide consumers with a replacement harness, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 17, 2017. Owners may contact Graco customer service at 1-800-345-4109.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or go to http://www.safercar.gov.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s