Judy’s Law passes unanimously in Ohio House

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio House of Representatives unanimously voted to pass Judy’s Law, the bill named in honor of Judy Malinowski.

She’s the Gahanna mother doused with gas and set on fire by her ex-boyfriend. The bill was voted out of committee and will be debated by the full House on Wednesday.

The advancing of Judy’s Law comes at a tough time for Judy and her family. After nearly 60 surgeries and two years in the hospital, Judy has been moved to a palliative care facility and is no longer getting medical treatment. But, Judy’s mom, Bonnie Bowes, isn’t giving up hope.

Judy’s Law would increase the penalties for cases like Judy’s.

“I wish this bill was in effect because I don’t think this man should get out. For what he did to Judy he should never get out,” said Representative Jim Hughes who introduced the bill.

Judy’s attacker is serving just 10 years for the horrific attack. Bowes said the bill is one reason Judy has kept fighting.

“To Judy it would have been worth all of the fight, I’m sure of it,” said Bowes. “To me, it’s amazing because she will live on through that forever and ever through the state and she is truly the face of domestic violence.”

Bowes said she’ll never lose hope.

“I will not give up until God says it’s time to give up.”

The bill will be debated by the full house on Wednesday and is expected to move on to the Senate. Representative Hughes said he’s hopeful it will pass before July 1st and it would then become law by the fall.