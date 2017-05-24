Main Street bridge will be under construction

A busy bridge in Dayton will undergo repairs.

Dayton City Commissioners approved upgrades for the Main Street bridge.

Officials have purchased land for the repairs.

The Dayton Fire Department expects construction won’t interfere with response times.

Director and Chief Jeffery Payne of the Dayton Fire Department says, “”Fortunately for the city of Dayton, we have other fire houses that can respond from different directions.  It will make that one firehouse protractive responsible a bit, but hopefully the other firehouses will be available.  They will be available to respond in a timely manner.”

There is no word yet when the construction project will start.

 

