Moraine Fire Dept to launch overdose response program

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – With the number of overdoses in the Dayton area continuing to rise, the Moraine Fire Department has teamed up with a substance abuse treatment facility to try and put an end to the growing problem.

They’re working on an overdose response program to reach out to those struggling with addiction.

Moraine Fire Chief David Cooper suggested the rising number of overdoses is putting a strain on the city’s resources.

“We’re looking at three times the amount of calls that we had last year,” he said.

“Last year we gave Narcan – which is to treat an overdose victim – we gave about 115 doses and now were on pace for about 345 doses.”

Authorities have already warned: the number of overdoses across the Miami Valley continues to skyrocket.

Officials from the Moraine Fire Department and Project C.U.R.E. say they’re now going to visit victims and their families after a non-fatal overdose in a bid to get them help.

The program is called M.O.R.E. – or Moraine Overdose Response Effort.

Project C.U.R.E. Nurse Manager & Addiction Specialist Linda Bostick said it’s important to reach out to people struggling with addiction because oftentimes, they’re unsure or unable to get help.

“A lot of times because of the stigma of addiction, folks just won’t seek treatment,” Bostick said.

“Also there’s lots of barriers. Barriers that have to do with transportation, money, where they live, and who they live with. We work with all those barriers.”

She added: “The strength of the material coming in now is just phenomenal and there’s not many chances for folks to recover quickly enough.”

Authorities are hoping this new program will mean less repeat overdoses – and less 911 calls.

“We’re on our third consecutive year of record amount of calls for our EMS. There is a need out there,” Cooper said. “And if we can do something to help those people, it would also limit the amount of calls we have.”

The Moraine City Council is meeting Thursday to vote on the creation of the M.O.R.E. program.