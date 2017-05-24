Mudslide in Gatlinburg clogs street

WATE Staff Published: Updated:

 

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Rain caused a mudslide in Gatlinburg.

The mudslide broke loose on Dudley Creek Road, filling the street with mud. Alan Lewis shared video of the road, which is located just off the Parkway in Gatlinburg. He said he believes the mudslides will continue now that trees and plants are gone from the November wildfires.

“Gatlinburg averaged up to an inch in less than an hour,” said WATE 6 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Hinkin. “That is in addition to the rain we received last week.”

 

 

