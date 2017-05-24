Ohio officer’s attorneys seek dismissal of case

DAN SEWELL , Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2016, file photo, Ray Tensing enters court for the first time since his mistrial in Cincinatti. Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer, is charged with the murder of Sam DuBose during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015. Leslie Ghiz, the judge now presiding in the police shooting case plans to discuss the second trial for Tensing. Ghiz scheduled a Monday morning, Dec. 12, hearing on Tensing’s retrial. (Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Attorneys for a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist Wednesday asked an Ohio judge to dismiss the charges on the eve of his murder retrial, claiming the county prosecutor violated a gag order.

Ray Tensing’s defense filed the motion less than two hours after WCPO-TV in Cincinnati posted a story in which Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters is quoted about the case. Among other things, he said Judge Leslie Ghiz could add lesser charges to the original charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter for the new jury to consider.

The previous jury couldn’t reach a verdict in November. Deters also said a strong majority of those jurors voted to convict Tensing of voluntary manslaughter.

“This violation of the gag order is a blatant attempt to influence and bias prospective jurors on the eve of the reporting date,” Tensing’s attorneys wrote.

Prospective retrial jurors are scheduled to report to the courthouse Thursday morning.

The defense motion said the only way to address the alleged “prejudicial conduct” is to dismiss the charges. A message for comment was left Wednesday with the prosecutor’s office.

The judge did not immediately respond to the request for the charges to be dismissed.

“I don’t think it warrants a dismissal, and I don’t think Judge Ghiz will dismiss it,” said attorney Mike Allen, a former county prosecutor. “An elected prosecutor needs to speak out on issues; I understand that because I was there. But the gag order should be obeyed.”

He said he was “at a loss” on why Deters discussed the case in the interview.

Allen has been saying since before the first trial that prosecutors should have given jurors the option of lesser charges such as reckless or negligent homicide.

Tensing, 27, a former University of Cincinnati officer, testified he feared for his life when Samuel DuBose, 43, tried to drive away during a July 2015 traffic stop.

Deters revamped the prosecution team for the retrial, including taking himself off the case.

Ghiz earlier scheduled a Friday hearing on pending motions concerning potential evidence in the case.

It’s among U.S. cases that have increased attention to how police respond to blacks.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s