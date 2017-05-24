PHOTOS: The latest edition of Crime Stoppers Most Wanted

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley Crime Stoppers want your help to find these suspects. There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of these suspects.

Brad Culvahouse

Brad Culvahouse has a warrant through the Dayton Police Department for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon. He has a criminal history of Receiving Stolen Property, Disorderly Conduct, and Obstructing Official Business. Culvahouse is a 32-year-old male, 5’06, 170 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known location was in Dayton, Ohio.

Stevi Barr

Stevi Barr has several warrants through Montgomery County and the Dayton Police Department for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, Felony Receiving Stolen Property, and Criminal Trespass. She has a criminal history of Possession of Drugs, Theft, and Falsification. Stevi Barr is a 21-year-old female, 5’06, 120 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Lee Gaines

Lee Gaines has several warrants through Montgomery County, Miami County, and Greene County for Fraud (Writing Bad Checks) in multiple counties and three counts of Forgery. He has a criminal history of Resisting Arrest, Trafficking and Possession of Drugs, and Motor Vehicle Theft. Gaines is a 26-year-old, 5’00, 200 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Quran Hottenstein

Quran Hottenstein has several warrants through Clark County for Aggravated Burglary, Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, and Felony Theft. He has a criminal history of Aggravated Menacing, Assault, and Falsification. Hottenstein is a 19-year-old male, 5’05, 138 lbs., with black hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about these crimes please call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP. You may phone in tips to Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day, and callers can remain anonymous. In addition to the hotline, tips can also be submitted online at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com, or through the mobile app “p3 tips” (select Miami Valley Crime Stoppers as the agency). You never have to give your name, just the information. Information that leads to an arrest will get a reward of up to $2,500.