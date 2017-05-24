Rain, thunderstorms likely Wednesday

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo/Paul Rodzinka)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says rain is likely Wednesday and even a few thunderstorms could develop.

Jamie says to expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop and stick around through the afternoon, evening and overnight.

An isolated thunderstorm could even reach severe limits.


Live Doppler 2HD Radar
Live Doppler 2HD Radar
24 Hour Risk
24 Hour Risk
Interactive Radar
Interactive Radar
Future Trac
Future Trac

Stay with 2 NEWS and WDTN.com for the latest weather developments. Download our Storm Team 2 Weather App and the 2 NEWS App to get alerts for weather where you are.  You can also share what you’re seeing with us using the Report It! feature.

Click here to get the apps

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s