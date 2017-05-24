Report says bill leaves 51m uninsured in 2026

By Published:
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of N.Y., center, flanked by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., meets with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, following a Democratic policy luncheon. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Congressional Budget Office says an estimated 51 million people under age 65 would be uninsured in 2026 under the latest version of the House Republican health care bill.

That compares with 28 million under age 65 who would lack insurance that year under the current health law signed by President Barack Obama.

And it’s only a tiny improvement from the original version of the House bill, which would have resulted in an estimated 52 million people under 65 uninsured by 2026, according to the nonpartisan budget office.

The information is in the so-called “score” released Wednesday of the legislation the House passed earlier this month. It’s been eagerly awaited but shows little change on insurance coverage compared with the earlier version of the health bill, which collapsed.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s