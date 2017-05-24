‘Stop the Bleed’ campaign offers training at Cedarville University

By Published:
'Stop the Bleed' campaign kicks off at Cedarville University (WDTN Photo)

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health officials launched the ‘Stop the Bleed’ campaign at Cedarville University Wednesday morning.

The program aims to prepare citizens when and if tragedy strikes. The initiative was put in place following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012 by the Obama administration.

Miami Valley Hospital trauma surgeon Dr. Greg Semon wants the public to be ready in case tragedy strikes. Earlier this week 22 people were killed and dozens were injured after a terror attack at a concert in England.

“These events and mass causalities are happening with even more frequency,” said Semon.

He says there is only so much first responders can do by the time they get to a scene and if training possible bystanders could be crucial to saving lives.

“Our whole goal is to educate the public on how they can prevent someone from bleeding to death,” he said.

For more on the campaign, click here.

 

