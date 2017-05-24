Storm damage closes several roads in New Carlisle

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says there is damage to several buildings on South Dayton Lakeview Road.

The roof has been torn off the Sunoco gas station and the Family Dollar. There is also damage to the McDonald’s.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Several roads in and around New Carlisle are closed by debris or by emergency crews.

Several fire trucks and ambulances are on scene.

2 NEWS is in New Carlisle and will bring you the latest information right here on WDTN.com.