West Liberty-Salem School administrators to be honored for actions in shooting

By Published: Updated:
West Liberty-Salem School (Mike Burianek / WDTN Photo)

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two administrators at West Liberty-Salem School will be honored for their actions during the January shooting at that school.

High School and Middle School Principal Greg Johnson and the Assistant Principal Andy McGill will be honored in Washington D.C. on July 25 for their heroic actions during the incident.

The two administrators tackled Ely Serna during an active shooting event at the school on January 20.

READ MORE: Officials: ‘More would have been wounded’ in school shooting if not for staff, deputies

The Jake Ryker award was created by the ALICE Training Institute to honor those who stand up in the face of danger and act. It is an award for those who use human behavior during violent attacks to save lives. Jake’s story proves the ALICE philosophy that human behavior and proactive response can save lives; that people can be counted on to step up in times of great danger and bravely take proactive action to save others.

You can learn more about the award by going to the ALICE Training website.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s