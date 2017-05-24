West Liberty-Salem School administrators to be honored for actions in shooting

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two administrators at West Liberty-Salem School will be honored for their actions during the January shooting at that school.

High School and Middle School Principal Greg Johnson and the Assistant Principal Andy McGill will be honored in Washington D.C. on July 25 for their heroic actions during the incident.

The two administrators tackled Ely Serna during an active shooting event at the school on January 20.

The Jake Ryker award was created by the ALICE Training Institute to honor those who stand up in the face of danger and act. It is an award for those who use human behavior during violent attacks to save lives. Jake’s story proves the ALICE philosophy that human behavior and proactive response can save lives; that people can be counted on to step up in times of great danger and bravely take proactive action to save others.

