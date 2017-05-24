Woman saves North Hampton Memorial Day Parade

NORTH HAMPTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local Memorial Day parade will happen just like it has for years in Clark County.

In North Hampton, the cars travel slow. The news–travels fast.

“I found out a month ago that they were going to cancel the parade,” Rebecca Briggs tells 2NEWS.

It was news she never wanted to hear. Briggs lives nearly an hour away from the village of nearly 500 people. She said going to the parade every year has a special place in her heart.

“We go every year. It’s a family thing,” she added, “We always have a picnic. We always see the parade,”

It’s a parade that almost didn’t happen. Briggs says the local fire department, which is run by volunteers, was unable to organize the event.

Briggs stepped up.

“I didn’t want everybody to miss it because nobody wanted to plan it,” she said.

The parade’s biggest fan–her great-grandfather–died last November.

“Losing him. He loved the parade,” she added, “having those losses, I didn’t want to lose the parade, too.”

Saturday, Briggs expects 17 Corvettes to make their way into the village.

It’s an opportunity to see what a small town can do–with a bit of love.

“It’s a beautiful town. There’s so much love there. I just hope people come out and enjoy the day,” she said.

The day begins with a Lion’s pancake festival downtown from 7 a.m. to noon. The parade begins at 3 p.m. with an ice cream social to follow.