DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ninety-nine Wright State University students will graduate from the Boonshoft School of Medicine Friday, May 26.

The ceremony will be at Victoria Theater in Downtown Dayton at 6:30 p.m.

Vivek H. Murthy, M.D., M.B.A., the 19th U.S. surgeon general, will deliver the commencement address.

The ceremony can be live streamed at wright.edu/streaming.