AAA offers aftermath tornado tips

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Triple A is offering tips in the event of a tornado after one hit the Miami Valley Tuesday.

Cindy Antrican of AAA says, “Our hearts go out to all those who’ve suffered losses from the recent tornado.”

Here are some tips from AAA for you in the aftermath of a tornado:

Check for injuries. Do not attempt to move seriously injured persons unless they are in immediate danger of death or further injury.

Drive only if necessary and avoid flooded roads and washed-out bridges, roads and sidewalks.

Go outside your house and check for structural damage, loose power lines, gas leaks and other damage.

For more information from AAA, call 1 (800) 207-3618.