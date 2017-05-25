Boy struck on head by broken bat at Yankees game

Fans applaud as a medical employee carries an injured youngster from the stands after the boy was hit in the head by a piece the Yankees's Chris Carter's bat that split during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium in New York, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) – A boy was struck on the head by Chris Carter’s broken bat during the New York Yankees’ game against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night

With Didi Gregorius on second base and no outs in the seventh inning, Carter’s bat shattered on a 3-1 fastball from Matt Strahm. The ball bounced on one hop to second baseman Whit Merrifield, and much of the bat hit the boy, who was sitting about seven rows back on the third-base side, behind the Royals dugout.

Fans around the boy waved frantically for assistance, and play stopped for two minutes as players looked to the seats.

Medical personnel carried out the boy, who appeared to have a leg that was in a brace. Yankees spokesman Jason Zillo said the fan was given first aid at the ballpark and was receiving medical attention elsewhere after the game. He said the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, known as HIPAA, prevented the team from giving more information.

Carter said he did not see the boy get hit.

