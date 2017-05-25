Brewing company creates beer in honor of baby hippo Fiona

This May 15, 2017, photo provided by the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden shows a can for Listermann Brewing Company's Team Fiona beer, featuring an image of the Nile hippopotamus named Fiona born prematurely Jan. 24 at the zoo in Cincinnati. Zoo officials say the Cincinnati microbrewery's New England-style India pale ale will be introduced June 10 with 25 percent of proceeds from sales at seven Cincinnati-area stores earmarked for the zoo's #TeamFiona fundraising campaign. (Chad Yelton/Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden via AP)

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Zoo’s prematurely born hippo named Fiona is getting a new beer in her honor.

Listermann Brewing Company is releasing a Team Fiona New England-style IPA. The hippo’s care team helped brew the beer.

And the brewing company says 25 percent of the beer sales proceeds is being donated to the zoo’s care team.

The brewing company describes the beer as having a soft mouth feel, hazy appearance with a fruit-juice flavor.

Fiona was born at the zoo in January, weighing just 29 pounds (13 kilograms). She now weighs more than 100 pounds (45 kilograms). Zoo caretakers are preparing to move her to a group of hippos that includes her parents.

Listermann’s general manager says watching Fiona grow up has been a joy.

