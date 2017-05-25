Centerville Police ask for help identifying a suspect

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Detectives from the Centerville Police Department are asking for help identifying a suspect who they say was caught on camera using a stolen credit card

Police say the suspect in the photos was using a stolen credit card in the Fairborn and Columbus areas at several gas stations, ATMs and stores.

If you have any information about who this man is or if you know anything about these crimes call Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).

Suspect caught on camera View as list View as gallery Open Gallery