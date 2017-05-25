Clayton man arrest in drug trafficking investigation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Clayton man was arrested after a drug task force raid Thursday.

The Montgomery County RANGE Task Force served a search warrant Thursday in the 7800 block of North Main Street in Clayton Thursday.

The raid ended a month-long drug trafficking investigation.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the task force seized “a large quantity of heroin,” cocaine and cash from the apartment.

Mikeial Smedley, 33, was arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Jail where he was booked on possession of drugs charges.

This case is still under investigation.