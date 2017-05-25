Clean-up underway after 3 tornadoes cause widespread damage

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday 3 tornadoes touched down Wednesday night, causing damage to homes and businesses in parts of Park Layne, Medway and Troy.

“I opened my storm door,” Pam Grant said. “And it just sucked the door right out of my hands.”

It was a terrifying night for Pam Grant followed by a devastating sunrise when the light of day showed her porch and chimney were destroyed. She says she took cover in an interior bedroom and waited out the storm.

“It was really loud,” Grant said. “I can remember screaming and running to the bedroom with my animals.”

Three dogs and more than a dozens horses and donkeys were all safe. Grant says she’s breathing a sigh of relief.

“I felt very lucky even last night even after it happened,” Grant said. “I was shaking like a leaf, but the house wasn’t damaged.”

That wasn’t the case for residents in Medway, where a large tree fell on a mobile home, forcing homeowner Alicia Williams to move out.

“Everything is of value,” Williams said. “Our whole life is in there.”

5 miles down the road had the heaviest damage. The roof of a Sunoco gas station was ripped apart, gas pumps were destroyed and windows shattered. Next door, the inside of a motorcycle shop was destroyed and windows were blown out from the extreme wind.

The roof of a Family Dollar store was also ripped apart. A woman who was trapped inside called 911 and was quickly rescued.

Back in Troy, Grant’s hoping her insurance will cover the damage. She says she’s more sympathetic now to people in other parts of county where tornadoes are more common.

“The people in Oklahoma and Kansas that go through this a lot,” Grant said. “They come home and see their houses flattened. I just felt very blessed.”

No injuries were reported from the storms. No word on when the Family Dollar and other surrounding businesses will re-open.

