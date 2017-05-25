Crash in Warren County turns fatal

CLEARCREEK TWP. – One person has died after a crash on Springboro Roads.

The Clearcreek Township Fire District says crews were dispatched to the scene at about 8:10 p.m. on Thursday night for a one-vehicle crash. The crash occurred about one-quarter of a mile east of the Red Lion Five Points and Springboro Road intersection.

Authorities say two other people inside the car were taken to area hospitals by an ambulance, but did not know their conditions at this time.

Springboro Road is expected to remain closed for the next several hours.

The crash is currently under investigation.