Crying doll creates a scare when a woman calls 911

AVON, Ind. (WTHR) Julie Potter thought it was going to be a quick stop to drop off clothes Monday morning at a Special Olympics donation box in Avon, Indiana.

Instead, Potter ended up on the phone with 911.

“I’m here in front of the Hobby Lobby in Avon and I was dropping off some clothes and I can hear a baby crying down in this drop off,” Potter told the dispatcher.

Potter, a mom and grandma, has had plenty of experience with crying babies. She knows what they sound like, but had never heard one inside a donation box.

“You could just hear the crying and the swishing around,” Potter said.

Potter stayed on the phone with 911 while she waited for police to get to the shopping plaza. She said every second that it took seemed to drag on forever.

She also tried to get inside the bin because she wanted to check on the baby, but she wasn’t tall enough.

Emergency crews arrived within a few minutes.

When a medic jumped up to look inside the donation box, what he found was the last thing anyone was expecting.

