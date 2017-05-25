Dayton man indicted on drug charges

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One of two men arrested in a traffic stop was indicted on drug charges by a Montgomery County grand jury Thursday.

Justin Dunlap, 18, was arrested May 3 after police stopped the car he was driving for erratic maneuvers.

According to a police report on the incident, officers saw the car nearly crash while turning onto Oakridge Drive. The car skidded and blew a tire, then drove into oncoming traffic and through a stop sign at Elmhurst Avenue and West Second Street. The car finally came to a rest at Third Street and Almond Avenue.

The report says officers saw three people get out of the car and run away.

The driver, later identified as 18-year-old Justin Dunlap, and a second unidentified man ran north on Almond Avenue. Dunlap was carrying a bookbag which he threw to the ground while running. A third man, identified in the report as 22-year-old Dominique Johnson, ran east on Third Street.

Officers were able to quickly catch up with Dunlap and arrest him. Officers also arrested Johnson after a foot chase.

Police found a semi-automatic handgun near the bookbag that Dunlap dropped and several capsules and baggies of suspected heroin inside.

Police found a second gun with an extended magazine inside the car.

Dunlap was indicted Thursday on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count each of improper handling of a firearm, possession heroin, possession of a firearm and obstructing official business.

Dunlap was booked into the Montgomery County Jail but is now out on bond.