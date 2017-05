DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Public Schools Nutrition Services Department will sponsor the Summer Food Service Program for Children.

Free meals will be served to children 18-years-old or younger, and to mentally or physically disabled adults over 18 who participate in a nonprofit school program.

Meals will be provided to anyone.

The program will serve food at several sites in Dayton. Click here for the list of service locations.