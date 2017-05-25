El Meson’s owner and chef plan culinary excursion

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local business owner is planning a trip of a lifetime, and he’s looking for some guests to join him.

El Meson’s owner Bill Castro will travel to Ecuador January 6 to 17.

“These trips are a large part of what we aspire to do at El Meson,” Bill Castro said. “We want to encounter the cuisine and culture firsthand so we can bring back and recreate the most authentic experiences for all of our wonderful customers here in Dayton.”

Highlights from the Ecuador trip include a four night cruise on the Amazon River, a three night cruise through the Galapagos Islands, and a number of native tour directors to enlighten and inform of Ecuador’s past and present.

Chef Marc from El Meson will also go on the trip.

“It’s very exciting,” Castro said. “These are rich and ancient cultures and we’ve spent a lot of time working on the itinerary so we can have the fullest experience with our time spent there. The history, the food, the people… it’s going to be amazing!”

Anyone interested in going on the culinary excursion can attend an informational meeting at El Meson Tuesday, June 13 at 7:00 p.m.