VIDEO: Florida officer fired after slamming teen

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) A Clearwater, Florida police officer is out of the job after police say he used excessive force when arresting a 13-year-old boy.

It happened on the morning of April 2 outside of the Family Resources Youth Home.

Staffers called 911 to report an out of control teenager who was breaking objects and punching another teen.

Officer Michael Leonardo and two others came to the shelter to take the teen into custody. The teen was handcuffed and headed to the squad car when police say the arrest turned violent.

Surveillance footage shows Officer Leonardo try to take down the teen before he throws him to the pavement, hard.

Police say the teen was left with a broken nose, chipped teeth and cuts on his face.

