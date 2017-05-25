Friedl hits 3 home runs in Dragons DH split against the Loons

Midland, Mich.—T.J. Friedl blasted two home runs including a grand slam to lead the Dayton Dragons to a 14-6 victory over the Great Lakes Loons in the second game of a suspended doubleheader on Thursday afternoon. The Loons won the suspended game 2-1 in 16 innings despite another Friedl home run.

Friedl enjoyed one of the biggest days in Dragons history. In his first at-bat of the morning, he crushed a home run in the top of the 16th inning that broke a scoreless tie, only to see the Loons battled back to win with two runs in the bottom of the 16th. Then in the regularly-scheduled game, Friedl connected on two more home runs, a solo shot in the third inning and a grand slam in the fourth. The three-homer day gave Friedl four home runs on the season.

The Dragons finished the day with a record of 31-15. They are 20-6 over their last 26 games. The Dragons finished their game in second place in the Midwest League East Division, one-half game behind West Michigan. The Whitecaps play tonight at Fort Wayne and would fall back into a tie with the Dragons with a loss. Third place South Bend is three and one-half games back of the Dragons.

The Dragons collected 14 hits in the second game as all nine batters had at least one hit. Friedl, James Vasquez, Bruce Yari, Tyler Stephenson, and Luis Gonzalez each had two hits.

The Dragons trailed 2-1 when Friedl connected on a solo home run in the third inning to tie the score. Then in the fourth, Dayton sent 12 batters to the plate and scored six runs, powered by Friedl’s grand slam to make it 8-2. Great Lakes battled back and trailed 10-5 in the sixth when Dayton’s Brantley Bell blasted a three-run home run to give the Dragons a commanding 13-5 lead.

Dragons starting pitcher Scott Moss (7-1) did not have his best day but qualified for the victory and continues to lead the league in both wins and strikeouts. He allowed five runs in five innings of work.

The suspended game began Wednesday night and resumed at 10:35 a.m. Thursday morning with no score going to the 14th inning. Friedl homered in the top of the 16th to give the Dragons a 1-0 lead. Dragons reliever got the first two outs in the bottom of the 16th before an error allowed Carlos Rincon to come to the plate, and Rincon drilled a game-ending two-run home run to left field, his ninth homer of the year.

Up Next: The Dragons host West Michigan in the start to a big four-game series at Fifth Third Field on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. Wennington Romero (3-1, 2.42) will start for the Dragons against West Michigan’s Austin Sodders (5-0, 0.73).

