Gas pumps inspected for skimmers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Many of us hit the road for Memorial Day weekend which means filling up your gas tank and that is prime time for those looking to steal your personal information.

Southern Ohio is a hot zone for credit card skimmers. They’re devices thieves attach to the interior part of the pump and key pad. They can be installed in less than a minute.

When you go to swipe your card, they automatically have your information.

Skimmers have been found in 18 counties in the state.

The Montgomery County auditor’s office is out checking for these devices before drivers hit the road this weekend.

Auditor, Karl Keith suggests looking for the security seal they attach to the bottom part of the pump. if the seal is broken, it might be an indication someone has tampered with the pump.

He also suggests using a specific form of payment.

“Use a credit card to give you a certain amount of protection, but never use a debit card. A debit card, you’ve given over your account information and your pin number and it really makes you susceptible to a thief,” said Keith.

Gas pumps are not required to have chip readers until 2020 so they’re easier targets for thieves.

Keith says awareness is key to fighting this crime. He said if you see someone tampering with the pump who shouldn’t be to report it.