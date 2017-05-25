Homes left “unlivable” after strong winds uprooted trees

MEDWAY, Ohio (WDTN) – Wednesday’s storm left a trail of destruction in its wake. Strong winds uprooted trees, causing severe damage to two mobile homes.

Residents said they evacuated the area after hearing sirens from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and couldn’t believe the damage when they returned.

“We were very shocked,” homeowner Alysia Williams said, gesturing to her damaged home.

“I kind of don’t know what to do. We called someone out to help us from the insurance company and he said to get anything of value out. And you just kind of look around; Everything is of value. Our whole life is in there.”

The home Williams and her family have shared for four years, is now unlivable.

After evacuating earlier in the evening, they returned – once the wind subsided – to find a large tree on top of their home.

Next door, it was a similar situation. Another large tree had crashed into her neighbor’s house.

Bruce Diehl the homeowner’s brother-in-law said: “It’s totaled. It’s inside the house, and the whole one side is gone… It’s pretty well shot. We’re just lucky that nobody was there.”

He said they too evacuated after hearing the sirens, and were also shocked when they returned.

“We couldn’t believe the damage,” Diehl said. “We couldn’t even get back in last night until about 1 o’clock.”

Several smaller trees and branches littered the area, blocking the roads.

Inside Williams’ home, tree branches had crashed through the roof – damaging the living room and her daughter’s bedroom.

“It’s devastating. It really is devastating,” Williams said.

“The inside of the house is damaged pretty severely. We’re hoping the tree doesn’t actually come in.”

Diehl said his sister-in-law is still trying to come to grips with the damage.

“She’s pretty well tore up,” he said.

“I was going to come down and do some work on the roof for her, here. As soon as she got the money saved up. But I guess I won’t be doing that now.”

It was also a close call for a family in New Carlisle, who said they arrived home just after large trees came crashing into their driveway and yard.

With chainsaw in hand, homeowner Francisco Green worked in his yard clearing away the massive branches.

Green and his family were at their son’s high school graduation during when the storm hit.

They realized just how bad the wind was when they started the drive home and had to avoid debris blocking the streets.

“We were certainly shocked. I think we were all appreciative that we weren’t here at the time. And we thought about how close it could have been,” Green said.

“There’s tree damage all around. Especially in the vicinity of the house and the barn.”

The winds tore shingles off their home and sent a tree crashing into their backyard barn and driveway.

“We are very glad that no one got injured,” Green said.

“The driveway had several trees down all the way through. So it would have been pretty bad had we been here.”

Green said he expects he’ll be cleaning up the damage until sunset, and perhaps even beyond that.

He said he’s never seen anything quite like it.