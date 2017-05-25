Juvenile arrested after Franklin Township shooting.

Crime Scene Tape

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in Franklin Township Thursday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Deputies were called to the 3700 block of Wilson Farms Boulevard for a reported shooting around 9:30 Thursday morning.

When deputies arrived they found a person has been shot. The victim was taken to Atrium Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A juvenile at the house was arrested and taken to the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center. The juvenile has been charged with one count of Attempted Murder and one count of Domestic Violence.

This incident is still under investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

