Nan Whaley raises cash to uncapped fund

JULIE CARR SMYTH , Associated Press Published:
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley. (WDTN Photo)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrat Nan Whaley is using a re-election campaign for Dayton mayor that’s not subject to state contribution limits to raise money for her 2018 bid for Ohio governor.

A notice on Whaley’s campaign website informing potential donors that the mayoral fund is able to accept unlimited contributions was taken down Thursday after the campaign was asked about it by The Associated Press.

Whaley’s gubernatorial campaign says it plans to remedy the potentially confusing situation voluntarily, limiting donations from individuals and political action committees to the annual state limit of $12,000.

It’s the only fund Whaley can operate until the mayor’s race concludes this fall.

She will need to convert the fund into a statewide campaign account by February when fundraising will be legally restricted by state campaign finance rules.

