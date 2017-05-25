No criminal charges for police after suspect hangs himself

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say no police officers will be charged criminally after a child pornography suspect hanged himself in a holding cell at a northeast Ohio police station.

The Chronicle-Telegram reports an investigation by the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office made public Tuesday found no wrongdoing by Elyria police in 47-year-old James Fitzpatrick’s death in March. Fitzpatrick was arrested after police found child pornography during a search of his Elyria home.

Fitzpatrick told detectives the images had probably been “bundled” with other files he’d downloaded.

The sheriff’s office investigation says officers periodically checked on Fitzpatrick in a holding cell and became concerned after seeing him standing at the cell’s toilet for an extended period of time. That’s when officers discovered he had hanged himself by tying his shoelaces to a ceiling vent.