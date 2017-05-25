Slithery surprise: Python in the pantry

By Published: Updated:

(WESH/NBC News) An Orlando, Florida man opened his pantry Tuesday morning to a slithering surprise: A four-foot python!

Lenny Lichtman says when he went to throw out the garbage when he saw the snake.

“I thought it was a hallucination, I swear to God. I told the lady on the phone don’t laugh when I tell you this,” Lichtman said.

He called 911, and when Orange County Fire and Rescue arrived they used a pillow case to capture the snake.

They took it to a local theme park and animal reserve, where the python now has a new home, far away from Lenny’s.

