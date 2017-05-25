Tornado warning halts high school graduation ceremony

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – When the tornado warning went into effect, Xenia High School was in the middle of their graduation ceremony at the Nutter Center.

In the middle of the graduation everyone was moved to the main floor, this happened around 8:40 p.m. where hundreds of people were attending the graduation ceremony,.

When the tornado warning went into effect and the sirens sounded everyone moved to safe ground inside a gym and the inner hallways.

Even though they were not told to, some of the people attending graduation left during the tornado warning.

Arynne Hossier a witness at the graduation ceremony tells 2 NEWS that, “They made the announcement so that nobody would panic and freak out too much so they a really good job letting everyone know what was going on to try to keep the panic level at a minimum.”