Tornado warning halts high school graduation ceremony

By Published: Updated:

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – When the tornado warning went into effect, Xenia High School was in the middle of their graduation ceremony at the Nutter Center.

In the middle of the graduation everyone was moved to the main floor, this happened around 8:40 p.m. where hundreds of people were attending the graduation ceremony,.

When the tornado warning went into effect and the sirens sounded everyone moved to safe ground inside a gym and the inner hallways.

Even though they were not told to, some of the people attending graduation left during the tornado warning.

Arynne Hossier a witness at the graduation ceremony tells 2 NEWS that, “They made the announcement so that nobody would panic and freak out too much so they a really good job letting everyone know what was going on to try to keep the panic level at a minimum.”

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s