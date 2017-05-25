Trump pledges to ‘get to the bottom’ of leaks

BRUSSELS (AP) — President Donald Trump is pledging to “get to the bottom” of leaks of sensitive information.

In a written statement Thursday, Trump called recent leaks “deeply troubling.” He said he is asking the Justice Department and other agencies to “launch a complete review of this matter.”

Trump adds that “if appropriate, the culprit should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Trump’s comments come amid anger from Britain over intelligence leaks and a decision by Manchester police to withhold information from the United States about the investigation into this week’s bombing.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will make it clear to Trump that intelligence shared between law enforcement agencies “must remain secure.”