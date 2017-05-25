Trump pledges to ‘get to the bottom’ of leaks

President Donald Trump talks with reporters as he walks to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. President Donald Trump says the nation "needs a good `shutdown' in September" to fix a "mess" in the Senate, saying on Twitter that the country needs to "either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51 (percent)," suggesting more rules changes ahead in the Senate. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

BRUSSELS (AP) — President Donald Trump is pledging to “get to the bottom” of leaks of sensitive information.

In a written statement Thursday, Trump called recent leaks “deeply troubling.” He said he is asking the Justice Department and other agencies to “launch a complete review of this matter.”

Trump adds that “if appropriate, the culprit should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Trump’s comments come amid anger from Britain over intelligence leaks and a decision by Manchester police to withhold information from the United States about the investigation into this week’s bombing.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will make it clear to Trump that intelligence shared between law enforcement agencies “must remain secure.”

