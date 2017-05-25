VIDEO: 6-year-old boy’s Facebook plea to end violence goes viral

By Published:

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 6-year-old St. Louis boy’s plea for an end to violence has been viewed by tens of thousands of people.

Jeffrey Laney’s mother posted the video on her Facebook page last week. It shows Jeffrey pleading for the safety of himself and his family, saying, “I don’t want nothing to happen to all my family, and I’m really serious because I’m really scared to die and I’m really scared for my family to die.”

Nearly 100,000 people had viewed the video by Monday afternoon.

Jeffrey’s mother, Leanndra Cheatham, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Jeffrey was upset after watching her struggle to deal with the shooting death of her 17-year-old cousin. Taylor Simpson died in a drive-by shooting last month in University City, a St. Louis suburb.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s