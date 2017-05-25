GRIFFIN, GA (NBC News) — A high school senior in Georgia got news that brought him to tears, from a teacher who wouldn’t give up on him.

The video shows special education teacher Kimberly Wimbish handing 19-year-old Jamais Howard his graduation cap and gown Friday.

It’s how the young man learned he’s graduating from Griffin High School, south of Atlanta.

Howard just needed a few more credits to get his diploma, but wasn’t able to attend school this semester.

Well, Wimbish figured if he couldn’t come to her, she would go to Howard.

Meeting him near his home to hold classes to help him graduate.

Wimbish says Howard has had some challenges, and she knew his life could go either way. Wimbish says she was just doing her job.