VIDEO: Georgia teacher surprises student with news he’s graduating

By Published:

GRIFFIN, GA (NBC News) — A high school senior in Georgia got news that brought him to tears, from a teacher who wouldn’t give up on him.

The video shows special education teacher Kimberly Wimbish handing 19-year-old Jamais Howard his graduation cap and gown Friday.

It’s how the young man learned he’s graduating from Griffin High School, south of Atlanta.

Howard just needed a few more credits to get his diploma, but wasn’t able to attend school this semester.

Well, Wimbish figured if he couldn’t come to her, she would go to Howard.

Meeting him near his home to hold classes to help him graduate.

Wimbish says Howard has had some challenges, and she knew his life could go either way. Wimbish says she was just doing her job.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s