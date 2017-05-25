VIDEO: New York store owner takes on armed robbers

ROTTERDAM, NY (WNYT) – 54 year-old Gurchran Singh has lived in Rotterdam, New York for three decades.

He and his wife have owned the Markanda Grocery Store for half that time. They say they love knowing all of their customers, and think it’s a great community regardless of Monday night’s attempted robbery.

It was 7:12 p.m when the two robbers put their masks on, walked under a surveillance camera, and banged on the window. That gave the owners enough of a heads up to reach the panic button.

“They come suddenly, they open the door, and said, ‘Give me the money, give me the money.’ One kid said they had a gun but they did not show the gun,” Singh said.

The two men rushed into the store demanding money. While one got behind the counter to steal some cigarettes, the other wielded a knife. Singh, barely getting past the blade, managed to grab an aluminum baseball bat and he started swinging.

“I grab the bat and I tried to hit beat him,” Singh recalled.