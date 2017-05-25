VIDEO: President Trump shoves aside Prime Minister of Montenegro

Washington (CNN) — While walking with the NATO leaders during his visit to the alliance’s headquarters Thursday, President Donald Trump pushed aside Dusko Markovic, the prime minister of Montenegro, as he moved to the front of a group of the leaders.

Trump is at the brand-new NATO headquarters in Brussels for a summit with world leaders. It’s his first NATO summit alongside the 27 other members of the military alliance.

He’s already had a couple of awkward encounters since arriving — including a forceful handshake with newly-elected French president Emmanuel Macron.

Here’s the whole encounter with Markovic:

