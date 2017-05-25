Whirlpool completes expansion at Greenville distribution center

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — An appliance distribution center in Greenville nearly doubled in size after a major financial investment from its parent company.

Whirlpool Corporation spent $17 million to expand it’s Ohio Factory Distribution Center in Greenville from 372,000 square feet to nearly 650,000 square feet.

The facility handles shipments worldwide for KitchenAid® small appliance.

“We’re excited to expand to accommodate the growing global demand in the small appliance category,” said Ken Hossler, Plant Lead at the Greenville Operations. “Our investment in Greenville further demonstrates our commitment to Ohio’s skilled workforce and reinforces Greenville as the global hub of our small appliance business.”

Greenville Operations manufactures stand mixers, stand mixer attachments and accessories, hand mixers, blenders, aerated beverage machines and cutlery blocks under the KitchenAid brand.