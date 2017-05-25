Wright State crushes Northern Kentucky 12-2 in Horizon League tourney

Wright State scored in five of eight innings in rolling to a 12-2 victory over Northern Kentucky in its Horizon League Tournament opener Thursday afternoon in Chicago.

WSU opened the scoring with two runs in the second. Gabe Snyder led off with a double to right and scored as Seth Gray had a single through the right side of the infield. Brandon Giltrow later drove in the second run on a fielder’s choice.

NKU posed a major threat in the third as the Norse loaded the bases with no outs on two singles and a walk, but Raider starting pitcher Ryan Weiss minimized the damage to just one run with a double play and a ground out.

The Raiders made it 4-1 in their half of the third with a Gray RBI single and a Heffron sacrifice fly and the margin grew to 6-1 an inning later on a Snyder two-run hit.

Wright State tallied six runs in its final two at bats, four coming on a Kevin Whatley grand slam in the seventh, his second home run of the season, and two in eighth on grounders by Matt Morrow and Snyder.

Weiss (8-1), the Horizon League Freshman of the Year and reigning Horizon League Pitcher of the Week, pitched seven innings for the win, scattering eight hits and four walks while striking out six.

At the plate, Snyder finished four-for-five with three RBI and three runs scored while Gray had three hits and two RBI, JD Orr two hits and two RBI and Zach Weatherford two runs scored.

Wright State (37-19) will face #1 seed and host UIC (37-15) in the winner’s bracket final Friday at 1:00 Eastern.