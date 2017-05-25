Your summer travel checklist

Prior to Departure
Passports must be valid for at least 6 months beyond your trip’s return date
Check to see if a Visas is required
When traveling abroad, sign up for Smart Traveler on the State Department
website: http://www.travel.State.gov

Leave at Home
A copy of your itinerary with a friend or family member
A copy of your passport
Unneeded credit cards

Packing Reminders (check with airline on luggage limitations)
Clothing should be appropriate for climate and customs of your destination
Remember layering works well when traveling
Comfortable walking shoes
Medication should be carried with you, not packed in checked luggage

Before Leaving Home
Stop deliveries
Notify your credit card company(s) that you will be making overseas purchases
Contact your cell phone provider for an International plan to avoid roaming charges
Check in via the airline website or with your travel agent; prepay any baggage fees

