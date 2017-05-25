Your summer travel checklist

Prior to Departure

Passports must be valid for at least 6 months beyond your trip’s return date

Check to see if a Visas is required

When traveling abroad, sign up for Smart Traveler on the State Department

website: http://www.travel.State.gov

Leave at Home

A copy of your itinerary with a friend or family member

A copy of your passport

Unneeded credit cards

Packing Reminders (check with airline on luggage limitations)

Clothing should be appropriate for climate and customs of your destination

Remember layering works well when traveling

Comfortable walking shoes

Medication should be carried with you, not packed in checked luggage

Before Leaving Home

Stop deliveries

Notify your credit card company(s) that you will be making overseas purchases

Contact your cell phone provider for an International plan to avoid roaming charges

Check in via the airline website or with your travel agent; prepay any baggage fees