Adleman pitches 8 crisp innings as Reds beat Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tim Adleman worked methodically through a lineup full of aggressive, struggling hitters.

Adleman tossed eight innings of one-hit ball, Adam Duvall and Scott Schebler homered and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 on Friday night.

Adleman (3-2) entered with a 6.19 ERA and hadn’t pitched more than seven innings in 19 career starts. But he looked like Greg Maddux against Philadelphia.

“He had a sinking fastball and a very good changeup,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “It was a terrific job.”

Andres Blanco’s first-inning single was all the Phillies got off Adleman. He struck out four and walked two.

“I had a really good feel for my changeup and I was getting strikes early,” Adleman said.

Philadelphia is 5-21 since an 11-9 start. Manager Pete Mackanin, who received a contract extension two weeks ago, called a team meeting afterward.

“We need to step it up,” Mackanin said. “We’re better than this. I know we’re better than this.”

Duvall followed Joey Votto’s RBI groundout in the first with his 11th homer. Schebler connected to straightaway center for his 14th homer in the third.

Jose Peraza’s two-run single in the sixth extended Cincinnati’s lead to 5-0.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola (2-2) allowed six hits and walked two in six innings.

Aaron Altherr hit an RBI double off Asher Wojciechowski in the ninth and another run scored on a bases-loaded grounder, but Raisel Iglesias struck out Maikel Franco with two runners on for his ninth save.

“I wanted to stay in there pretty badly,” Adleman said. “But I understood the move. Wojo needed some work.”

Wojciechowski had not pitched in several days and Price wanted him to get an inning of work before making a start against Toronto on Tuesday.

Adleman retired 16 straight batters at one point and got 16 outs on grounders.

“I like it when I can stand out there (in the outfield) and watch everyone else do the work,” Duvall said.

STREAKING

Peraza extended his career-high hitting streak to 12 games. … Schebler has four homers and seven RBIs over his last six games. … Duvall has homers in two straight games. … The Phillies bullpen now has a 16-inning scoreless streak. It’s their longest since a 20-inning scoreless streak from April 24-May 1, 2016.

FAMILIAR FRIENDS

Right-hander Jake Buchanan joined the Reds after being claimed on waivers from the Cubs on Thursday. Buchanan and fellow pitchers Scott Feldman and Wojciechowski were previously with Astros.

BACK ON TOP

After striking out in each of his five at-bats on Thursday, Odubel Herrera was moved up from the No. 3 spot in Philadelphia’s lineup to leadoff. He began last season atop the batting order and made the All-Star team. Herrera went 1 for 4, raising his average to .227.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: Injured RHP Anthony DeSclafani has been throwing lightly, but still isn’t close to returning from a sprained elbow ligament. … Backup C Stuart Turner, out with a hamstring injury, is moving closer to a rehab stint.

Phillies: 2B Cesar Hernandez didn’t play because of tightness in his groin.

UP NEXT

RHP Bronson Arroyo (3-4, 6.75 ERA) starts Saturday for the Reds against Phillies RHP Jerad Eickhoff (0-5, 4.70 ERA).