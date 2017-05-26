Bishop Fenwick student dies in car accident

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – 17-year-old Noah Theiss from Springboro died in a car accident Thursday night in Warren County. 2 NEWS has confirmed he was a Junior at Bishop Fenwick High School.

Principal Andy Barczak tells us grief counselors are available at the school chapel. He says Theiss was a great kid who was full of life and always wanted to do well. The last day of school for the year was Thursday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol the crash happened on Springboro Road near Red Lion-Five Points Road in Clearcreek Township just after 8 p.m. on Thursday.

OSP says the car was going east on Springboro Road when it ran off the right side of the road, hit a utility pole and flipped several times. The car was driven by a 15 year old male.

Theiss, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 15-year-old driver and another 16-year-old female passenger were taken to separate hospitals, where they were treated and released.

OSP says speed is considered a factor in the crash. Authorities also say nobody in the car was wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.