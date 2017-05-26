Cedar Point offering free admission to military members Memorial Day weekend

SANDUSKY, OH (WCMH) — Active and retired members of the US Military can get in to Cedar Point for free over the Memorial Day weekend.

Military members may also purchase up to 6 additional tickets for immediate family members at $43 each.

Tickets must be purchased at the park. The deal is valid Friday-Monday (May 26-29, 2017).

Kings Island is also offering this deal Memorial Day weekend.

A valid ID is required, including an active duty ID, retired personnel ID, VA ID, or a copy of DD-214 discharge papers and photo ID.