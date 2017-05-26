Dayton Dragons jerseys in online auction

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Seven famous former Dayton Dragons jerseys are up for bid.

The Dayton Dragons players and coaches wore the jerseys.

The online auction starts today and runs through June 4. Click here to visit the site.

All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Dragons Foundation.

Here is the list of the Dayton Dragons jerseys in the auction:

Adam Dunn (2000 Dragons Player)

Homer Bailey (2005 Dragons Player)

Jay Bruce (2006 Dragons Player)

Johnny Cueto (2006 Dragons Player)

Billy Hamilton (2011 Dragons Player)

Ken Griffey Sr. (2010 Dragons Hitting Coach)

Tom Browning (2012, 2015 Dragons Pitching Coach)